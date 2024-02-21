Mountain lion reported in Antioch

Mountain lion seen previously off Lindley Drive. Photo: Antioch Animal Services

By Antioch Animal Services

Mountain Lion sighting at Contra Loma Blvd and Longview Drive. (Not actual photo of most recent sighting)

Please be mindful if you are walking the Mokelumne Trail or have your pets out in their yards. This guy has lived in the area for a while and been seen off and on over the years without incident (pictured off Lindley Drive).

Human encounters with mountain lions are rare and the risk of an attack is infinitely small. You are more likely to drown in your bathtub, be killed by a pet dog, or hit by lightning. If lions had any natural urge to hunt people, there would be attacks every single day. Instead, they avoid us.

But if you live, work, or play in cat country, be alert! Avoid walking alone between dusk and dawn when lions are most active. Keep your children and pets close to you. Never approach or corner a mountain lion (or any wild animal). If you do encounter a mountain lion, STOP. DO NOT RUN. Unlike safety advice for encountering bears, do not act timid or play dead in front of a cat.

Instead: Maintain eye contact. Stand tall. Look bigger by opening your coat or raising your arms. Slowly wave your arms and speak firmly. Throw items at the lion if necessary. Give the cat room and time to move on.

Call 911 if there is a mountain lion attack.

For further: https://www.mountainlion.org/FAQfrequentlyaskedquestions.php

In case you want more info; https://www.mountainlion.org/portalprotect.php



Mountain lion AAS

