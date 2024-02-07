It’s not too late to run for office as a write-in candidate in the March 5th primary election

Sources: Contra Costa County and State of California.

Supervisors Burgis, Andersen face no opposition, no Republican running for State Senate District 9

By Allen D. Payton

According to the schedule of Key Dates on the Contra Costa Elections Office website, the deadline to file a Write-In Declaration of Candidacy runs through February 20th. So, if you want to run in the March 5th primary it’s still a possibility and there are three races in the county that offer opportunities.

Supervisor Districts 2 and 3

First, in the County Supervisor District 2 race, incumbent Candace Andersen is running unopposed for a fourth term and in the District 3 race, incumbent Diane Burgis is also facing no opponent as she seeks a third term.

If either receives more than 50% of the vote they will be re-elected to another four-year term. But if one or more write-in candidates enter either race and the incumbent doesn’t receive more than 50% of the vote in the primary election the top two candidates in that race face off in the November election.

District 2 includes Lamorinda and the San Ramon Valley, including the cities of Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Danville and San Ramon and the communities of Rheem, Canyon, Alamo, Diablo, Blackhawk, Tassajara Valley, the Rossmoor area of Walnut Creek and the unincorporated area of Saranap between Walnut Creek and Lafayette.

District 3 includes the cities of Brentwood and Oakley, the communities of Discovery Bay, Bethel Island, Knightsen and Byron and most of the City of Antioch. (See map)

State Senate District 9

Then, in the State Senate District 9 race to replace incumbent Steve Glazer, who would not be able to complete a full, four-year term if re-elected due to term limits, there is no Republican or any other party candidate running. Only two Democrats, Assemblyman Tim Grayson and San Ramon Councilwoman Marisol Rubio.

The Senate district includes all of East and Central County, Crockett in West County, Lamorinda and the San Ramon Valley in Contra Costa County, plus the cities of Castro Valley and San Leandro and the community of San Lorenzo in Alameda County. (See map above)

The top two candidates face off in the November election.

There is no filing fee to run as a write-in candidate. To learn more call (925) 335-7800 and to obtain the Write-In Declaration of Candidacy form visit the Elections Office at 555 Escobar Street in Martinez.



Supervisorial Districts 2 & 3 & State Senate District 9 maps

