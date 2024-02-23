Grayson campaign announces newspaper, other endorsements in race for State Senate District 9
SF Chronicle Editorial Board and East Bay Times political editor join Planned Parenthood of Nor CA, CA Labor Federation, State Treasurer Fiona Ma, State Building & Construction Trades Council of CA and CA Federation of Teachers in endorsing Assemblyman’s campaign
CONCORD, CA – Assemblymember Tim Grayson announced new key endorsements from the San Francisco Chronicle and the East Bay Times in support of his campaign for State Senate District 9. The local newspaper Editorial Boards join a growing list of endorsers including Planned Parenthood Northern California Action Fund, California Labor Federation, State Treasurer, State Building and Construction Trades Council of California and California Federation of Teachers.
The San Francisco Chronicle Editorial Board cited Assemblymember Grayson’s experience noting, “Grayson, by contrast, has nearly a decade of state legislative experience under his belt. In his interview with us, he ticked off a few key accomplishments, including authoring laws to make it easier to build housing near BART stations, accelerate green-energy development in Contra Costa County, prioritize in-state students for admission to the University of California and crack down on predatory lending by capping interest rates for consumer loans.” Read the complete endorsement here.
Dan Borenstein, Political Editor of the East Bay Times also lauded Grayson’s legislative record and experience in their endorsement stating, “Experience and knowledge count. That’s why suburban East Bay voters should elect Assemblymember Tim Grayson to fill the state Senate seat that Steve Glazer is vacating because of term limits. The complete endorsement is accessible here.
Grayson currently represents more than half a million Contra Costa County residents in the California State Assembly. A small business owner and the former Mayor of Concord, Tim is focused on fighting for quality jobs and economic security for working families, addressing California’s housing crisis, and taking on predatory lenders and financial fraudsters across our state. Tim was the first in his family to earn a college degree. His father was a Teamster and his mother was a public transit worker. Tim has been a licensed general building contractor for nearly 30 years and operates his own small business. He is the Chair of the Assembly Banking and Finance Committee. Tim and his wife Tammy have been married for 35 years and have raised two adult children in Concord, CA.
Complete Endorsement List: A complete endorsement list is available at www.graysonforca.com/endorsements
For more information about Grayson and his campaign click, here and here.
The primary election is March 5 and he faces only one opponent in the race. So, both will face off in the November general election.
Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.
