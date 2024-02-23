Grayson campaign announces newspaper, other endorsements in race for State Senate District 9

SF Chronicle Editorial Board and East Bay Times political editor join Planned Parenthood of Nor CA, CA Labor Federation, State Treasurer Fiona Ma, State Building & Construction Trades Council of CA and CA Federation of Teachers in endorsing Assemblyman’s campaign

Tim Grayson. Source: Grayson for State Senate campaign

CONCORD, CA – Assemblymember Tim Grayson announced new key endorsements from the San Francisco Chronicle and the East Bay Times in support of his campaign for State Senate District 9. The local newspaper Editorial Boards join a growing list of endorsers including Planned Parenthood Northern California Action Fund, California Labor Federation, State Treasurer, State Building and Construction Trades Council of California and California Federation of Teachers.

The San Francisco Chronicle Editorial Board cited Assemblymember Grayson’s experience noting, “Grayson, by contrast, has nearly a decade of state legislative experience under his belt. In his interview with us, he ticked off a few key accomplishments, including authoring laws to make it easier to build housing near BART stations, accelerate green-energy development in Contra Costa County, prioritize in-state students for admission to the University of California and crack down on predatory lending by capping interest rates for consumer loans.” Read the complete endorsement here.

Dan Borenstein, Political Editor of the East Bay Times also lauded Grayson’s legislative record and experience in their endorsement stating, “Experience and knowledge count. That’s why suburban East Bay voters should elect Assemblymember Tim Grayson to fill the state Senate seat that Steve Glazer is vacating because of term limits. The complete endorsement is accessible here.

Grayson currently represents more than half a million Contra Costa County residents in the California State Assembly. A small business owner and the former Mayor of Concord, Tim is focused on fighting for quality jobs and economic security for working families, addressing California’s housing crisis, and taking on predatory lenders and financial fraudsters across our state. Tim was the first in his family to earn a college degree. His father was a Teamster and his mother was a public transit worker. Tim has been a licensed general building contractor for nearly 30 years and operates his own small business. He is the Chair of the Assembly Banking and Finance Committee. Tim and his wife Tammy have been married for 35 years and have raised two adult children in Concord, CA.

Complete Endorsement List: A complete endorsement list is available at www.graysonforca.com/endorsements

East Bay Times

San Francisco Chronicle Editorial Board

Planned Parenthood Northern California Action Fund

California Labor Federation

California Professional Firefighters

Equality California

State Building and Construction Trades Council of California

State Controller Malia Cohen

State Treasurer Fiona Ma

California Federation of Teachers

CAL FIRE Local 2881

California Association of Highway Patrolmen

Contra Costa Building and Construction Trades Council

Building and Construction Trades Council of Alameda County

Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association

Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 104

Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 300

Housing Action Coalition

The Honorable Bob Hertzberg (former Speaker, Majority Leader and State Senator)

State Senator Bill Dodd

State Senator Melissa Hurtado

Speaker of the Assembly Robert Rivas

Assemblymember Evan Low

Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris

Assemblymember Sharon Quirk Silva

Assemblymember Blanca Rubio

Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua

Assemblymember Jim Wood

Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes

Assemblymember Matt Haney

Assemblymember Chris Holden

Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin

Assemblymember Laura Friedman

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Women’s Caucus Vice Chair

Assemblymember Mia Bonta

Assemblymember Buffy Wicks

Assemblymember Diane Papan

Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco

Contra Costa Supervisor Ken Carlson, District 4

Contra Costa Supervisor Diane Burgis, District 3

Contra Costa Supervisor Federal D. Glover, District 5

Contra Costa Supervisor John Gioia, District 1

Contra Costa Supervisor Candace Andersen, District 2

Pleasant Hill Vice Mayor Matt Rin

Pleasant Hill Councilmember Sue Noack

El Cerrito Councilmember Gabe Quinto

Sheet Metal Workers Local 104

For more information about Grayson and his campaign click, here and here.

The primary election is March 5 and he faces only one opponent in the race. So, both will face off in the November general election.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Tim Grayson SD9 campaign

