Four more officers being added to Antioch Police force

Officers Justin Talavera (3rd from left) and Travis Donaldson (6th from left) following their graduation from the academy, with Acting Chief Joe Vigil (center), other APD officers and staff. Photo: APD

Oath of office ceremony set for Feb. 13

Six more recruits in academies

By Antioch Police Department

We were quite proud to attend the graduation of Officers Justin Talavera (3rd from left) and Travis Donaldson (6th from left) at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Center.

Both successfully completed six months of intensive academy training and will be hitting the streets of our community in a few weeks, where they will endure several months of field training.

Six More Recruits in Academies

We currently have four recruit officers in the junior class at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Regional Training Center (set to graduate in May) and two more at the Sacramento Police Department Academy (set to graduate in June). We are preparing now to send another group to the Alameda Sheriff’s Academy in March.

Would you like to join these officers, get paid to go to the academy, and receive a $30,000 hiring bonus? Visit https://joinantiochpd.com

For more details on our generous pay and comprehensive benefits.

Come be the change and work for a community that supports their police!

Oath of Office Ceremony Feb. 13

Talavera, Donaldson and two other new APD officers will be sworn in during an oath of office ceremony next Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 4:00 p.m. According to Acting Chief Joe Vigil that will bring the total to 85 sworn officers on the force out of 115 budgeted.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



2 new officers finish training APD

