Ballots are on the way to Contra Costa residents for March 5th primary

Voting in person and by mail has begun; public test of county’s Vote by Mail counting equipment Friday, Feb. 9

Across the Bay Area, elections officials have dropped ballots in the mail and those ballots will be arriving in mailboxes this week. Bay Area Elections Officials encourage you to vote early!

Contra Costa residents should note that if they do not receive the ballot they were expecting, they can contact their local Registrar’s office to find out more about receiving the ballot they wish to vote.

All eligible California voters will receive a ballot in the mail for the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election. Remember that Contra Costa residents have many options to cast their ballot.

You can vote in person from February 5th through March 5th.

Mail your completed ballot to your Elections office in your postage paid return envelope.

Drop your completed ballot in the return envelope in an official ballot drop box.

You can even register and vote on the same day.

Don’t forget to sign your envelope!

Contra Costa County Registrar of Voters, Kristin Connelly, wants you to know “we are here to help you understand the process and ensure that you cast your vote and that it is counted.”

Voters who vote by mail can track their VBMballot to know when it is mailed, received, and processed by the county elections office. Sign up at the Secretary of State’s office (https://wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov). See the attached graphic to better understand what the vote by mail process looks like.

Information on this topic as well as direct links to local elections offices can be found on our website, BayAreaVotes.org, or our Facebook page, Bay Area Votes. For more local information, go to your local county election official, who is your trusted source of nonpartisan election information.

Ballots lined up to be counted in the Contra Costa County Elections office on Nov. 15, 2016. Herald file photo

Contra Costa Election Equipment Testing to Ensure Accuracy, Friday, Feb. 9

The March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election is underway. Ballots have been mailed and the elections office is ready to receive voted ballots sent by mail or dropped in drop boxes. The Contra Costa County Elections Division will perform the County’s official logic and accuracy testing on central ballot counting and processing equipment at 10:00 am Friday, February 9, 2024, at the Elections Office, located at 555 Escobar Street in Martinez and the public is invited to observe.

Logic and accuracy testing is a standard pre-election procedure. The test will confirm that all central count equipment is in working order and functioning properly. A set of test ballots will be run through each scanner to ensure they are properly programmed and operating as expected.

If you would like to observe this process, we encourage you to let us know in advance by contacting the Elections office at 925-335-7800. On the day of testing, visitors will be asked to check-in at the Elections lobby on the first floor.



How Do I Know My Vote Counted flier

