Contra Costa County Fair Queen Scholarship Pageant seeks participants

Information meeting Jan. 24; application deadline Feb. 2

Contra Costa County Fair Queen serves as a role model for young women in our community.

The pageant is seeking young women who are intelligent, articulate, charming, talented, sincere and healthy (in mind and body) with warm outgoing personalities.

The winner and her court will reign for one year.

Closing date for Application is Friday, February 2nd, 2024.

Contestants must be between the ages of 17 – 21 years old, on the day of the pageant (May 16th, 2024).

Contestant must be female, single, have never been married nor is planning to be married until after her reign, and have never given birth to a child.

Pageant Information Meeting:

Wednesday, January 24th at 6pm, to assist and answer any questions regarding the pageant,

completing the application form and the required activities.

Location: Fair Administration Office

1201 West 10th Street, Antioch

For more information contact Devon Baldocchi, Pageant Director at office@ccfair.org or (925) 783-2275.

2024 Fair Queen Application

Contra Costa County Fair 2024 pageant

