Open to the public

By Kristi Jourdan, PIO, Office of Communications & Media, Contra Costa County

Improving the quality of life for Contra Costa County residents through diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible programs and services will be the center of the Board of Supervisors annual retreat discussion Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Pittsburg City Hall, 65 Civic Avenue in Pittsburg.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

“Ensuring we’re meeting community needs is always our focus,” said Board Chair Federal Glover, District 5 Supervisor. “The retreat offers an opportunity for us to anticipate economic factors and continue prioritizing resources accordingly to make sure we’re having the greatest impact through our services.”

Supervisors will receive an economic forecast from Beacon Economics. Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice (ORESJ) Co-Directors Dr. Kendra Carr and Peter Kim will present a summary of ORESJ priorities for the coming year including new initiatives toward expanding equity, building office infrastructure and staffing, developing the Lived Experience Advisory Board, and proposed costs.Pittsburg City Manager Garrett Evans is also scheduled to speak.

The Board of Supervisors sets the direction of the County government and oversees its $5.5 billion budget to serve the 1.2 million residents of this diverse East Bay county with a “AAA” bond rating.

The Board meeting will be accessible in person at Council Chambers, Pittsburg City Hall, 65 Civic Avenue, Pittsburg. The meeting will be televised live on Comcast Cable 27, ATT/U-Verse Channel 99, Astound Channels 32 & 1027, and can be seen live online at www.contracosta.ca.gov or www.contracostatv.org.

For more information about Contra Costa County and its Board of Supervisors, visit the County’s website at www.contracosta.ca.gov or the webpage: https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/7283/Board-of-Supervisors.