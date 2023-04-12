Oakland man faces life without parole in 2018 Antioch double murder

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office

A jury in Martinez returned guilty verdicts on November 9th for a double murder that took place in Antioch in 2018. (See related articles here and here)

Dontay Javon Williams, a 40-year-old resident of Oakland, has been found guilty of the murders of Milan Ardoin, 28, and her mother, Valinda Scott, 55. At the time, Milan Ardoin was in a relationship with Williams but had communicated her intention to end the relationship over email exchanges. In the early morning hours of July 5, 2018, Williams traveled from Oakland to Antioch, where he fatally shot both Ardoin and Scott outside their residence before fleeing on foot.

While Antioch Police officers were investigating the shooting and canvassing the neighborhood to speak with witnesses, Williams’ wallet — a key piece of evidence – was found on a sidewalk near where the murders occurred.

Williams was convicted of two counts of murder and enhancements for intentionally discharging a handgun, lying in wait, and multiple murders. Moreover, Williams was convicted of possession of a firearm with a prior violent conviction for robbery in Oakland in 2005.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Tompkins, who prosecuted the case, said, “For the loved ones who lost two family members in one tragic morning, and who waited years for their day in court, this verdict is a chance to move forward in their long healing process.”

When Williams is sentenced, he faces life without the possibility of parole.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, his next court appearance is scheduled for January 19, 2024.

Case No. 05001922558 | The People of the State of California vs. Williams, Dontay Javon

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report