Contra Costa Education Board Trustee enters Assembly race

Source: Avila Farias campaign

District 15 includes Antioch; joins Councilwoman Wilson in the race

By Allen D. Payton

On October 30, Contra Costa County Board of Education Trustee and former Martinez Vice Mayor and Councilwoman Anamarie Avila Farias announced on social media her campaign for State Assembly for the seat currently held by Tim Grayson, who is running for State Senate.

She wrote: “I’m incredibly honored to share that I’m running for California State Assembly District 15. My lifelong commitment to public service has been a true privilege, and now, upon reflecting on my journey during Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrating another trip around the sun, I’m eager to give back even more.

I’m passionate about fighting for policies that uplift those who need it most, ensuring equal opportunity for all. Our community deserves strong leadership ready to tackle the biggest challenges our district has, and I’m ready to be that voice.

But I can’t do it alone.

I understand that the challenges you face are real, and they are urgent. I know that your dreams and aspirations for your families are just as important as anyone else’s. That’s why I’m asking you to join me to make sure I get to Sacramento, where I can fight for the changes our communities desperately need. I’m excited to announce that I’ve already gained the endorsement of the California Teachers Association, a testament to my commitment to education. CTA represents 300K teachers that stand with me! But to keep this momentum going, I need your support to make this vision a reality. Together, we can bring positive and necessary change to Assembly District 15.

Join me in this journey towards a brighter, more equitable future. Let’s work hand in hand to make our community even better. Every donation and every supporter brings us one step closer to our goals. Together, we can make a difference.

Donate today and let’s build a brighter tomorrow –> https://secure.actblue.com/…/avila-farias-for-state…

!Adelante con Anamarie!”

According to Avila Farias’ campaign website, “In 2012, she was the first Latina to be elected to the Martinez City Council, and in 2020 she was elected to the Contra Costa County Board of Education where she serves as one of only two Latinas elected to a state or county position in Contra Costa. She also chaired and served on the Martinez Planning Commission for nearly a decade and served on the Parks & Recreation and Marina Commission for 5-years.

In 2015, Anamarie was appointed by former Governor Brown to the Board of Directors of the California Housing Finance Agency” and re-appointed by Governor Newsom in 2021.

According to a Feb. 2021 press release by CalHFA, Avila Farias “has been Operations Director at Juvenile Hall Auxiliary of Contra Costa County since 2019. She held multiple positions at the Housing Authority of Contra Costa County from 1989 to 2018, including Housing Policy and Program Analyst and Central Waiting List Housing Manager. She was a City Councilmember for the City of Martinez from 2012 to 2016. Avila Farias was Program Manager of the Community Development Block Grant at the City of Concord from 2013 to 2014. She was Senior Management Analyst at Oakland Housing Authority in 2007. Avila Farias was Senior Community Development Specialist for the City and County of San Francisco at the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development from 1998 to 2007. She was Housing Program and Healthcare Policy Facilitator at the Contra Costa County Public Health Services Department from 1997 to 1998. Avila Farias earned a Master of Science degree in Information Systems Management from the University of San Francisco.”

In 2016, she ran unsuccessfully for District 5 County Supervisor against incumbent Federal Glover.

The married mother of two currently represents Area 3 on the county Board of Education which includes Bay Point, Clyde, Crockett, Hercules, Martinez, Pacheco, Pleasant Hill, Pittsburg, Port Costa, Rodeo and parts of El Sobrante.

District 15 includes the cities of Antioch, Brentwood, Clayton, Concord, Martinez, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, a portion of Walnut Creek and the unincorporated communities of Bay Point and Pacheco.

Avila Farias will face Antioch Councilwoman Monica Wilson and possibly former Supervisor Karen Mitchoff who has yet to formally announce her campaign, in the March primary election. Filing closes Dec. 13.

For more information visit www.anamarie4assembly.com.



Anamarie Avila Farias & logo

