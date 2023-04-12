Contra Costa Community College Board selects Mojdeh Mehdizadeh as permanent Chancellor

Mojdeh Mehdizadeh is expected to be voted in as the new chancellor on December 13, 2023. Source: 4CD

By Timothy Leong, Director of Communications & Community Relations, 4CD

The Contra Costa Community College District (4CD) Governing Board announces their selection of Mojdeh Mehdizadeh as the 10th permanent Chancellor, pending contract negotiations and approval. The 4CD Governing Board will vote to approve Ms. Mehdizadeh’s contract at their Wednesday, December 13, 2023, meeting.

“On behalf of the Governing Board, we are delighted that Ms. Mehdizadeh will continue leading 4CD as permanent Chancellor,” said Governing Board President Fernando Sandoval. “Her commitment to our mission of transforming the lives of all our students is unwavering, and she ensures that students are at the forefront of every discussion and decision. Her 36 years of leadership at 4CD has helped us maintain our legacy of higher education excellence.”

Ms. Mehdizadeh has been serving as Interim Chancellor for the Contra Costa Community College District since February 2022. Prior to this leadership role, she served as the Executive Vice Chancellor of Education and Technology.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as the next permanent Chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District,” Mehdizadeh said. “I am grateful to the members of the Governing Board, our community, and employees for their trust in me to lead 4CD in transforming the lives of our students and the community. I will continue to focus on creating environments where every student feels a sense of belonging on our campuses, and that will allow us to contribute to their educational journey.”

Ms. Mehdizadeh holds an M.A. in Organizational and Intercultural Communications from California State University, East Bay, and a B.S. in Computer Information Systems from San Francisco State University, after having completed her general education requirements at Diablo Valley College.

The Contra Costa Community College District (4CD) is one of the largest multi-college community college districts in California. The 4CD serves 1.2 million residents, and its boundaries encompass all but 48 of the 734-square-mile land area of Contra Costa County. 4CD is home to Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Diablo Valley College with campuses in Pleasant Hill and San Ramon, and Los Medanos College with campuses in Pittsburg and Brentwood. The District headquarters is located in downtown Martinez. Each college is individually accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges. For more information visit www.4cd.edu.



