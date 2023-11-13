By Contra Costa Elections

On Monday, November 13th, the Candidate Filing Period for the March 5th 2024 Presidential Primary Election will begin and nomination papers will be available for candidates running for United States Senator, United States Representative in Congress, Member of the State Senate, Member of the State Assembly, County Board of Supervisors, Superior Court Judges and Mt. View Sanitary District. The nomination period runs through 5:00 pm Friday, December 8, 2023. If an incumbent doesn’t run for re-election, the filing period is extended five days until 5:00 pm Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

A list of offices currently up for election can be found here: www.contracostavote.gov/wp-content/uploads/24Mar05_PositionsUpForElection.pdf

Papers for offices that are up for election will be available at the Contra Costa Elections Office, 555 Escobar Street, Martinez.

For further information on the primary election and key dates, go to www.contracostavote.gov.

“The 2024 Presidential Election cycle is ramping up,” said Kristin Connelly, Contra Costa Registrar of Voters. “Our Candidate Services team is ready to help candidates get their papers filed. We look forward to working with any candidates who are planning to run for office.”

Interested candidates can schedule an appointment through email at candidate.services@vote.cccounty.us or by calling 925-335-7800. Walk-ins are accepted, but subject to the availability of staff. Appointments are available on weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Filing documents and information will be provided to interested constituents at their appointment. The process takes 20 minutes.



Election 2024 art

