American Red Cross of the Bay Area announces 2023 Red Cross Gala honorees

Regional Blood Services Volunteer Committee and Delta Dental to be recognized for outstanding contributions at 29th Annual Gala

Now in its 29th year, the Red Cross Gala is a volunteer-led fundraiser dedicated to recognizing local heroes and supporting the Red Cross mission. This signature fundraising event, themed “Building Bridges of Hope,” will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at Pier 27 in San Francisco and will celebrate its 2023 Honorees: Delta Dental and the Regional Blood Services Volunteer Committee.

“As Co-Chair of this year’s Gala, I am honored to stand alongside individuals and organizations committed to making a difference” said Pat Hayes, who is serving alongside fellow Co-Chair Elizabeth J. Folger. “We hope you can join us for an unforgettable night where we not only applaud the accomplishments of the Red Cross but also inspire each other to continue the journey of positive change.”

THE HONOREES

During the black-tie event, the Red Cross will present new and seasoned volunteers Michael Gregory, Kathryn W. Holmes, Nichole Jordan and Jasper Smith with the 2023 Red Cross Humanitarians of the Year Award for their work as members of the Regional Blood Services Volunteer Committee. Collectively, this committee has dedicated their time and talent to the Red Cross and supported Blood Services by donating blood, hosting blood drives, providing financial contributions and innovative ideas. This team is wholeheartedly committed to the Red Cross mission and serves as an inspiration to the organization.

“The committee’s commitment to our mission and their tireless dedication to saving lives is truly remarkable,” shared Justin Mueller, Donor Services Executive for the Red Cross Northern California Blood Services Region. “We are honored to recognize their selfless efforts, and we extend our heartfelt thanks as they serve as an inspiration to make an impact within our community.”

The Red Cross will also recognize Delta Dental as the 2023 Red Cross Philanthropic Company of the Year. “Delta Dental is proud to support the mission of the American Red Cross and honored to receive the 2024 Red Cross Philanthropic Company of the Year Award,” said Kenzie Ferguson, Vice President of Foundation and Corporate Social Responsibility for Delta Dental of California and affiliates. “Our partnership not only underscores our commitment to building resilient communities but also amplifies the efforts of the Red Cross in times of need.”

A major financial supporter for 34 years, Delta Dental has been a Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program partner since 2017, pledging $500,000 in annual giving, ensuring that the Red Cross is ready to respond whenever disaster strikes. But their dedication doesn’t stop there: they’re involved in other meaningful ways, including hosting blood drives and employee engagement events, building personal hygiene kits, providing skill-based volunteers for our Code4Good program, a first-of-its-kind volunteer workforce that gives software engineers and engineering leaders an opportunity to support the Red Cross, and engaging board members.

SPONSORS AND SUPPORTERS Hosted by Co-Chairs Patrick “Pat” Hayes and Elizabeth J. Folger, the 2024 Red Cross Gala will feature a cocktail reception, a three-course dinner curated by Componere Fine Catering, a live auction and entertainment. Since its inception, this fundraiser’s purpose has remained steadfast: to celebrate and sustain the lifesaving programs and services of the Red Cross. All proceeds raised through this event will support Red Cross Blood Services. The Gala is made possible by Gold Sponsor Delta Dental and Honorary Committee Members, Juan Benitez, Kathryn W. Holmes and Nichole Jordan.

To view our full list of Gala committee members and additional event details, please visit redcross.org/redcrossgalasf.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/bayarea or find us on Facebook.



