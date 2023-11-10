2023 Antioch Veterans Day Parade route map

Provided courtesy of Antioch Herald.

This year’s Veterans Day Parade route in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown is a bit different than in the past. It will begin at the intersection of L Street and W. Second Street, travel east and turn south on G Street to W. 3rd Street, travel west back to L Street and turn north past the Antioch Police Station. The parade will begin at 11 AM following the annual Ceremony at 9:30 AM in the Marina/Boat Launch Parking Lot next to the Antioch Veterans Memorial. (See more at Antioch Veterans Day Breakfast, Ceremony, Parade & Concert Saturday, Nov. 11 | Antioch Herald)



2023 Antioch Vets Day Parade Route Map

