A copy of Garamendi’s congratulations letter to Torres-Walker posted on her official Facebook page on Sept. 23, 2023.

To be honored at Thursday ceremony

By Allen D. Payton

In a Sept. 23, 2023, post on her official Facebook page, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Tamisha Torres-Walker shared a photo of a letter to her from Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA8) that he has named her a 2023 Woman of the Year. Along with the other honorees, she will receive her award at a ceremony Thursday morning, Oct. 12 in Benicia.

The letter reads:

“Dear Tamisha

I am pleased to announce that you have been selected to be honored as a 2023 Woman of the Year. Each year, I recognize outstanding women of my Congressional District who have been nominated by their peers and have demonstrated a clear commitment to their community through their leadership and dedication to public service.

Congratulations! I look forward to seeing you…”

The letter also invited her to attend and provided details about “Congressman Garamendi’s 2023 Women of the Year Ceremony” and was signed by the Congressman.

Torres-Walker added an emoji of herself to the letter and responded on the Facebook post by writing, “The God of my understanding always finds a way to remind me to keep going.”



Tamisha Garamendi 2023 Woman of the Year

