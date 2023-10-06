The Red Caboose getting prepared for public use at Antioch Historical Museum

The restored Red Caboose on the grounds of the Antioch Historical Museum. Photos by Allen D. Payton

By Allen D. Payton

After the donation and relocation of the Red Caboose from the former restaurant of the same name, by the family of the late owners, Jim and Phyllis Boccio, to the Antioch Historical Museum, earlier this year, work continues on the old rail car to prepare it for public use.

Steve Corpuz adds a few touch ups of paint on The Red Caboose on Sept. 7, 2023.

Painting was done last month by Steve Corpuz of Redwood Painting Company in Pittsburg

“The next steps will be an ADA lift coming from Canada, plus the porch and fencing around it, TV’s inside showing railroad history and videos of the relocation from Fulton Shipyard Road,” said project coordinator Tom Menasco.

Once the work is completed, it will be available for “tours for school kids, and possible rentals including children’s birthday parties, business meetings and special occasions,” he added.

The Red Caboose is getting prepared for public use.

To date, contractors have donated and provided discounted services to the tune of over $200,000,” Menasco shared. “We’ve raised about $87,000, so far. It will be a $300-$350,000 project by the time it’s done.”

The dedication is expected sometime in early November. To donate to the effort visit www.antiochhistoricalmuseum.org/donations/. The museum is located at 1500 W. Fourth Street and is open for visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. For more information call (925) 757-1326.



