National Roller Skating Month’s 2023 theme is “Be a Roll Model”

Paradise Roller Rink in Antioch to host Learn to Skate Day Oct. 7, Cha Cha Slide Day Oct. 14 and Sock it to Cancer fundraising campaigns all month long

The Roller Skating Association (RSA) is thrilled to unveil its latest endeavor for National Roller Skating Month – the “Roll Model Program.” This initiative for National Roller Skating Month is poised to revolutionize communities across the nation. The RSA is a prominent advocate for anti-bullying, mental health awareness, and the myriad health benefits of roller skating, which continues to pave the way for positive change within the industry. Antioch’s Paradise Skate Roller Rink is participating in the month-long campaign.

The design, developed in collaboration with the pilot program Young Men United’s Major Sk8 Therapy Program in North Carolina, enables roller skating rinks to recognize and reward outstanding student role models within their local and national skating centers. In addition to fostering an inclusive and supportive skating environment, the program aligns seamlessly with the RSA’s commitment to addressing vital social issues.

But that’s not all! The RSA is gearing up for an action-packed October, with a series of events that promise to electrify the roller skating community from coast to coast. Mark your calendars for these exciting dates:

1. Learn to Skate Day on October 7: The first Saturday of October is destined to be a day of discovery as roller rinks nationwide welcome newcomers to experience the thrill of roller skating for the very first time.

2. Cha Cha Slide Day on October 14: Join us at 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of October as we pay tribute to the late DJ Casper, the creative genius behind the Cha Cha Slide. Get ready to groove and slide your way to happiness!

3. Sock it to Cancer Fundraising Campaigns all month long: This nationwide fundraising campaign dedicates proceeds from sock sales to local cancer associations to support research and awareness.

Roller skating isn’t just a pastime; it’s a vibrant expression of individuality, an avenue for socialization, a symphony of music, and a hub for forging lifelong friendships. Whether exploring new roller sports like artistic, speed skating, or roller hockey, or simply seeking the excitement of learning something fresh and exhilarating, roller skating has something for everyone.

Roller skating centers serve as havens for social interaction, promoting the creation of meaningful bonds and the release of endorphins, contributing to both physical and mental well-being. It’s a proven fact: roller skating makes you smile! This activity engages over 640 muscles, including the heart, offering a comprehensive aerobic workout. The RSA encourages people of all ages to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle through roller skating.

Discover your nearest roller skating rink by visiting www.rollerskating.org and using the locator feature. Parents are encouraged to explore www.kidsskatefree.com to secure two free roller skating passes per child each week and download the MyHownd app on their Android or Apple devices to access these weekly passes.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed sponsors for their unwavering support: Pepsi, JBL Trinity Group, Hownd, and Kids Skate Free.

About Roller Skating Association (RSA)

The Roller Skating Association (RSA) is a premier trade association dedicated to serving commercial (for-profit) skating center owner/operators and various stakeholders in the roller-related industry. Committed to the promotion of our members’ success through education and the advancement of the roller skating business, the RSA remains at the forefront of fostering positive change and innovation within the roller skating community. Join us in celebrating National Roller Skating Month and embrace the joy of roller skating!

