Source: CCC Sheriff’s Office

By Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10 AM to 2 PM, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, or unused prescription drugs.

Needles and sharps cannot be accepted; only pills, patches, and liquids sealed in their original containers will be accepted. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices from individual consumers are accepted only after the batteries are removed from the devices.

The service is free and anonymous; no questions asked. Bring your pills for disposal at the following sites:

DROP OFF LOCATIONS

Muir Station – 1980 Muir Road, Martinez

Bay Station – 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond

Valley Station – 150 Alamo Plaza, #C, Alamo

Delta Station – 14830 Highway 4, Discovery Bay

Danville Police Department – 510 La Gonda Way, Danville

Lafayette Police Department – 3471 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette

Orinda Police Department – 22 Orinda Way, Orinda

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, locations, or the Take Back event, visit: www.dea.gov/takebackday.



2023 DEA Take Back Day photo

