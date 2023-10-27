National Prescription Drug TAKE BACK Day Saturday, Oct. 28
By Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department
On Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10 AM to 2 PM, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, or unused prescription drugs.
Needles and sharps cannot be accepted; only pills, patches, and liquids sealed in their original containers will be accepted. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices from individual consumers are accepted only after the batteries are removed from the devices.
The service is free and anonymous; no questions asked. Bring your pills for disposal at the following sites:
DROP OFF LOCATIONS
Muir Station – 1980 Muir Road, Martinez
Bay Station – 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond
Valley Station – 150 Alamo Plaza, #C, Alamo
Delta Station – 14830 Highway 4, Discovery Bay
Danville Police Department – 510 La Gonda Way, Danville
Lafayette Police Department – 3471 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette
Orinda Police Department – 22 Orinda Way, Orinda
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs, locations, or the Take Back event, visit: www.dea.gov/takebackday.
