Between Lone Tree Way and Sand Creek Road

Single-lane closures Wed.-Sat. nights, Oct. 11-14

By City of Brentwood

The construction of the Mokelumne Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing span over State Route 4 (“SR4”) in Brentwood requires a temporary nighttime freeway closure in both directions for two consecutive nights. Additionally, there will be single lane closures for several subsequent nights.

The highway will be closed in both directions, between Lone Tree Way and Sand Creek Road on the following dates/times:

Monday, October 9, 2023 from 10:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m., the following morning.

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 from 10:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m., the following morning.

Detours will be in place as follows:

Eastbound traffic will be directed to exit at Lone Tree Way, go eastbound to Shady Willow Lane, then southbound on Shady Willow Lane to Sand Creek Road, before proceeding westbound on Sand Creek Road to the eastbound State Route 4 on-ramp.

Westbound traffic will exit on Sand Creek Road and go eastbound on Sand Creek Road to Shady Willow Lane, then northbound on Shady Willow Lane to Lone Tree Way, and proceed westbound on Lone Tree Way to the westbound State Route 4 on-ramp.

There will be single-lane closures in the eastbound and westbound directions on the following dates/times:

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 10:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m., the following morning.

Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., the following morning.

Friday, October 13, 2023 from 11:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m., the following morning.

Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 11:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m., the following morning.

Visit the Mokelumne Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing web site for more information on the project.