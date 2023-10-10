Governor signs Glazer’s first-in-nation consumer protection bill

SB644 allows 24-hour hotel booking cancellations with full refund

By Steven Harmon, Office of State Senator Steve Glazer

SACRAMENTO – Consumers will be able to make cancellations with a full refund, at no charge, up to 24 hours after they make a booking with hotels, short-term rentals and third-party booking services if they book at least 72 hours before their stay under a bill signed Tuesday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

“This first-in-the-nation law will end the confusing maze of misleading cancellation policies for lodging on the Internet,” said Senator Glazer (D-Orinda, CA7), author of the bill, SB 644. “Now, consumers will have a chance to correct mistakes and cancel bookings they hadn’t intended to make and get a full refund.”

According to the California Legislative Information website, the new law reads as follows:

“SEC. 3. CHAPTER 2. Hotel and Private Residence Rental Reservation Refunds

A hosting platform, hotel, third-party booking service, or short-term rental shall allow a reservation for a hotel accommodation or a short-term rental located in California to be canceled without penalty for at least 24 hours after the reservation is confirmed if the reservation is made 72 hours or more before the time of check-in.

1748.82.

(a) If a consumer cancels a reservation pursuant to Section 1748.81, the hosting platform, hotel, third-party booking service, or short-term rental shall issue a refund to a consumer of all amounts paid to the hosting platform, hotel, third-party booking service, or short-term rental to the original form of payment within 30 days of the cancellation of the reservation.

(b) The refund required by this section shall include a refund of all fees charged to the consumer for optional services.”

Glazer represents most of Contra Costa County.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



