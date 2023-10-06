Driver of crashed stolen Kia arrested at Antioch mall Friday

Antioch Police assisted Pittsburg Police in pursuing suspects in a stolen Kia that crashed in the parking lot of Somersville Town Center on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Photo source chose to remain anonymous.

Another stolen Kia found overturned at Antioch Skatepark Thursday

By Allen D. Payton

During a Pittsburg Police pursuit of a stolen Kia the driver crashed the vehicle at Somersville Towne Center in Antioch Friday Oct. 6, 2023. Antioch Police assisted Pittsburg PD with a foot pursuit of the suspect. The driver was taken into custody. According to mall security a female passenger who ran from the car was able to flee through the mall.

Another stolen Kia was discovered by Antioch Police overturned after being driven over ramps at the Antioch Skate Park in Prewett Family Park Thursday morning Oct. 5.

Stolen Kia was discovered by Antioch Police at the Antioch Skatepark on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Photo source chose to remain anonymous.

About six Kias and Hyundais stolen each day in Antioch. Eight were recovered in just the last three days and the drivers and passengers were all ages 13 to 16.



