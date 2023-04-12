Contra Costa County accepting applications for next Treasurer-Tax Collector

Russell Watts retiring Dec. 31

Nov. 22 deadline to apply

Russell Watts. Source: CCC

Contra Costa County is recruiting for the next Treasurer-Tax Collector following the announcement of Russell Watts’ retirement, effective Dec. 31, 2023.

The current term for the elected office expires on Jan. 4, 2027. Government Code section 25304 requires that the Board of Supervisors appoint someone to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term.

“We appreciate Rusty’s service over the past 21 years and wish him well in this next chapter,” said Board Chair District I Supervisor John Gioia.

The Treasurer-Tax Collector is required to be a registered voter of Contra Costa County at the time of appointment by the Board of Supervisors. To qualify for appointment to the office, a person must also meet at least one of the four criteria:

• The person has served in a senior financial management position in a county, city, or other public agency dealing with similar financial responsibilities for a continuous period of not less than three years, including, but not limited to, treasurer, tax collector, auditor, auditor-controller, or the chief deputy or an assistant in those offices.

• The person possesses a valid baccalaureate, masters, or doctoral degree from an accredited college or university in any of the following major fields of study: business administration, public administration, economics, finance, accounting, or a related field, with a minimum of 16 college semester units, or their equivalent, in accounting, auditing, or finance.

• The person possesses a valid certificate issued by the California Board of Accountancy pursuant to Chapter 1 (commencing with Section 5000) of Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code, showing that person to be, and a permit authorizing that person to practice as, a certified public accountant.

• The person possesses a valid charter issued by the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts showing the person to be designated a Chartered Financial Analyst, with a minimum of 16 college semester units, or their equivalent, in accounting, auditing, or finance.

Contra Costa County is committed to racial equity, inclusion, and social justice within all county operations and is dedicated to the advancement of key initiatives and efforts in support of this essential mission. The ideal candidate will also possess a value system that engenders trust and confidence and embodies a commitment to racial equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Watts, who is leaving office to spend more time with family, served as the elected-Treasurer-Tax Collector for 13 years and as the Chief Deputy Treasurer-Tax Collector eight years prior.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve the residents of Contra Costa County,” Watts said. “I have met and worked with many wonderful people during my tenure and am very grateful for their support and trust.”

To apply visit https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=4563

Please send the completed application and supplemental questionnaire to jobs@hrd.cccounty.us.

Contra Costa County Summary -Treasurer-Tax Collector Appointment Timeline Date Description/Action 10/27/2023 Recruitment commences 11/22/2023 Recruitment closes (4 weeks) 11/27/2023 Applications Disclosed/Special Meeting Agenda Published for 11/30/23 11/30/2023 Special Meeting: Board of Supervisors Consider Applicants for Interview 12/12/2023 Regular Meeting: Board of Supervisors Interview Applicants and Makes Appointment 12/14/2023 Special Meeting: Continuation of Interviews (if needed)



