Antioch woman among 11 arrested for grand, petty theft at Pleasant Hill Shopping Center

Arrests were made outside the Pleasant Hill Target store on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo: Pleasant Hill PD

By Pleasant Hill Police Department

We had another successful Theft Suppression event at the Pleasant Hill Shopping Center on Contra Costa Blvd., Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2023, which resulted in the recovery of over $2,500 of stolen merchandise. This shopping center houses stores like Target, Ross, and HomeGoods, as well as Burlington.

During this planned operation, the following 11 people were arrested for grand theft, petty theft:

Lavaughna Manuel in a photo dated March 16, 2022. Source: Facebook

Lavaughna F. Manuel 30, Antioch

Jordan Pitts 22, Opelika, AL

Abel Isais Garcia 23, Novato

Davonte Coimin Michel 25, Windsor

Derald Morris 65, Pittsburg

Andrew John Lopez 36, Martinez

George Davis 47, Pittsburg

Cayla Coleman 22, Richmond

Ahjanae Woods 23, Concord

Valerie Sage 65, Concord

Dennis Scarcella 33, San Francisco

Pleasant Hill police officers make arrests outside the Target store on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Photos: PHPD

We will continue to work hard through the upcoming Holiday Season to combat the ongoing issues with Organized Retail Crime and Retail Theft.

Thank you again to our community partners for assisting us in making this another successful event.

According to localcrimenews.com, Manuel has a history of arrests dating to 2014 by multiple agencies including Antioch PD, Concord PD, Walnut Creek PD, and the Contra Costa County and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Departments for such crimes as grand theft, possession of marijuana for sale and assault with a deadly weapon or assault with force likely to produce great bodily harm. According to a Sept. 5, 2018 eastcountytoday.net report, she was also arrested in Brentwood for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and probation violations.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



