Serve on Contra Costa’s Measure X sales tax Community Fiscal Oversight Committee

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking individuals interested in serving on the Measure X Community Fiscal Oversight Committee. Measure X is the countywide half-cent sales tax that passed by voters in Nov. 2020 “to keep Contra Costa’s regional hospital open and staffed; fund community health centers; provide timely fire and emergency response; support crucial safety-net services; invest in early childhood services; protect vulnerable populations; and for other essential county services, shall the Contra Costa County measure levying a ½ cent sales tax, exempting food sales, providing an estimated $81,000,000 annually for 20 years that the State cannot take, requiring fiscal accountability, with funds benefiting County residents.”

The committee was established by the Board of Supervisors on May 16, 2023 to advise the Board of Supervisors on financial audits of Measure X tax funds. There are currently five vacancies on the committee.

The Committee has the following duties:

1. Review, on an annual fiscal year basis, the expenditure of tax revenue generated by Measure X, to ensure it conforms to (i) the stated intent of the ballot measure, and (ii) the Board’s direction for specific allocations.

2. Oversee an annual audit of expenditures of tax revenue generated by Measure X.

3. Prepare an annual report of expenditures of tax revenue generated by Measure X.

Requirements:

Civic-minded

Interested in volunteering for public service

Experience with auditing principles and financial management best practices

If you have the skills and experience required, we want to hear from you!

How do I apply?

Submit an application online here: https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/6408/Boards-and-Commissions-Database

For more information, contact Adam Nguyen at 925-655-2048 or Adam.Nguyen@cao.cccounty.us.



CoCoCounty Seal & Sales Tax

