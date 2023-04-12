Antioch Councilman, businessman, retired police lieutenant Mike Barbanica kicks off campaign for Contra Costa Supervisor

Source: Barbanica for Supervisor campaign

Third candidate to announce for District 5 to replace Glover; touts major endorsements

On Thursday, September 21, Antioch City Councilman, business owner, retired police lieutenant Mike Barbanica announced his campaign for Contra Costa County Supervisor District 5. The campaign held its kick-off event later that evening at the Deputy Sheriff’s Association Hall in Martinez.

“We had a better turnout than expected,” Barbanica shared following the event. “We had well over 100. All the tables were full. It could not have been a more successful event. It was incredible.”

Barbanica is a 21-year veteran of the Pittsburg Police Department, where he retired in 2007 as a police lieutenant and earned the Bronze Medal of Valor Award for his service. Barbanica and his team were credited by the police chief with bringing about a 20% decrease in crime. Barbanica and his wife Kristine are the owners of Blue Line Property Group where they help local families access affordable housing. In 2020, Barbanica, a Democrat, was elected to the Antioch City Council and currently represents District 2.

“I am thrilled to announce my campaign for Supervisor for Contra Costa County District 5,” Barbanica said. “With over 20 years of experience protecting our community as a police officer and now an elected councilmember with a thriving small business that is taking on the housing crisis, I will proudly put my public service track record up against all-comers while I continue to fight for Contra Costa families. I will do what it takes to ensure Contra Costa County is a place where every family has an equal opportunity to thrive. I will use my experience as a long-time police officer and now councilmember to tackle the housing crisis, ensure we get serious about public safety, and build a stronger community for all who call Contra Costa County home.”

Barbanica is a real estate broker and owns Blue Line Property Management in Antioch handling both residential and commercial real estate sales, leasing and management.

Barbanica is running for Contra Costa County Supervisorial District 5, which spans the north shore of Contra Costa County, including the cities of Hercules, Martinez and Pittsburg, and portions of Antioch and the unincorporated communities of Alhambra Valley, Bay Point, Briones, Rodeo, Pacheco, Crockett, Tormey, Port Costa, Mt. View, Vine Hill, Reliez Valley, and Clyde.

He enters the race with a growing list of influential and respected endorsers, including Mary Knox, Contra Costa County District Attorney, Sue Rainey, former Mayor of Walnut Creek, Mary Erbez, former Mayor of Pittsburg, Frank Aiello, former Mayor of Pittsburg, Angelica Lopez, Pittsburg City Councilmember, Tony Oerlemans, Brentwood City Councilmember, Sean Wright, former Mayor of Antioch, and Arne Simonsen, former Antioch City Clerk and City Councilmember, as well as the United Steelworkers Local 326.

So far, he will face Pittsburg Mayor Shanelle Preston and Pittsburg Councilman Jelani Killings in the primary election in March. Filing closes December 8.

More About Barbanica

Barbanica, a lifelong resident of Antioch, is the small business owner of Blue Line Property Group in Antioch. He has received numerous awards for his teaching and coaching of others, including the California and Hawaii Region “Outstanding Brokerage of the Year” and the region’s “Broker of the Year.” Barbanica also authored an international bestselling book.

Before serving residents’ real estate needs, he began his career with the Pittsburg Police Department where he served 21 years and retired in 2007 as a police lieutenant. On the force, Barbanica ran a street level narcotic and crime unit for six years that was credited with reducing crime by 23% in Pittsburg.

In 2020, Barbanica was elected to represent District 2 on the Antioch City Council where he’s been cracking down on dilapidated properties, improving public safety, and getting small businesses the funds they need to succeed.

Barbanica is also active in the Antioch community, is a member of the Elk’s Club, the local Knights of Columbus, the Peace Officers Research Association of California, the National Association of Realtors, the Pittsburg Italian American Club, and other service organizations.

Barbanica is married to Kristine Barbanica, and together they have raised three children in the Antioch community and are grandparents to 4 grandchildren.

For more information on Barbanica for Contra Costa County Supervisor, please visit www.mikebarbanica.com.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Barbanica campaign flier

