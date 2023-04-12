Antioch Council reverses course on directly hiring police chief

Antioch District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson offers her support for Mayor Pro Tem Torres-Walker’s proposal as the other council members listen during the Sept. 12th council meeting. Video screenshot

Leaves it with city manager after Torres-Walker adds sunset clause opposed by Thorpe

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, on the second reading of the ordinance for directly hiring the police chief, the Antioch City Council voted 2-3 after Mayor Pro Tem Tamisha Torres-Walker added an amendment to sunset the ordinance of 12 months or hiring a permanent city manager. Her compromise was supported by District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson but opposed by Mayor Lamar Thorpe.

During their meeting on August 22, the council voted 3-2 to changing the City’s organizational structure by transferring from the city manager to the city council the authority to appoint, supervise and remove the police chief, with District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica and District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock voting no. But it required a second reading and vote.

Antioch’s current Council-Manager form of government organizational chart will remain the same following the Tuesday, Sept. 12th vote.

During discussion of the motion before that vote, Torres-Walker proposed a time limit of possibly one year for the authority to revert back to the city manager which was supported by District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson. But that was not included in the motion the council adopted.

In a post on her official Facebook page on Monday, Sept. 11, Torres-Walker posted a video and reiterated her support for a time limit writing, “Chief of police oversight…after some refleacting [sic] I believe that the comprise I attempted to offer my colleagues on Council was a reasonable one.”

After Barbanica requested the item be removed from the Sept. 12th consent calendar so it could be voted on separately, Torres-Walker followed up on her commitment saying, “I offered the compromise because, one, most of us work full time. We also want to have a close eye and a transparent process for hiring of a new chief. But I just do not think this new policy should be the order of the day. I do think we need to have a term to time this policy out whether it’s 12 months or upon the hire of the permanent city manager. That is the compromise I’m offering today or else I will not be voting to move forward with this ordinance.” (See 3:06:40 mark of council meeting video)

But Thorpe said, “I’m personally sticking with the original proposal.”

“Then there will never be oversight,” he said about Torres-Walker’s proposal.

“The purpose of this was towards accountability, transparency and all that good stuff,” the mayor continued. “But I can’t personally support your policy. If you can’t support it without that in it then it just won’t pass.”

Torres-Walker responded, “then it just won’t pass, and we can move on.”

“Yep,” Thorpe replied.

District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson then offered her support for the compromise saying when it first proposed, “I was very interested. Over the last couple weeks…I’ve had an opportunity to think more and more about it and I’m in agreement with you. I support you with that.”

“Being reasonable is what I’m asking for,” Torres-Walker stated.

“We’d have to bring it back for a new reading,” said City Attorney Thomas L. Smith.

She then made a motion to amend the ordinance to add a sunset of 12 months and/or the hiring of a permanent city manager. But the proposed amended ordinance failed on a 2-3 vote with Thorpe joining Barbanica and Ogorchock in voting no.

“Seeing there’s no other motion we’ll move on,” Thorpe stated.

ACC 091223 screenshot

