Two Antioch men shot, one killed in Pittsburg City Hall parking lot Friday

Con Fire and Pittsburg Police personnel investigate the fatal shooting in the Pittsburg City Hall parking lot Friday, July 14, 2023. Photos by Ronn Carter. Redacted by the Herald.

24-year-old killed, 21-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds transported to local hospital is in serious, but stable, condition.

By Pittsburg Police Department

On July 14, 2023, at 5:12 pm Pittsburg Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Crestview Lane after dispatch received a call of gunshots heard in the area. As officers were responding, a vehicle entered the Pittsburg Police Department parking lot and the driver summoned officers to his car. The officers stopped and found the driver and one passenger inside the vehicle, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid to the two men until paramedics arrived. Unfortunately, the passenger, a 24-year-old male of Antioch, did not survive. The driver, a 21-year-old male of Antioch, was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in serious, but stable, condition.

As these officers were tending to the victims in the police department parking lot, more officers responded to the area of Crestview Lane where the original caller heard gunshots. This is where officers located evidence of a shooting. Detectives were called in and are actively working leads.

Due to this being an active investigation, the identities of the victims are being withheld and there will be no further information released at this time.

We ask anyone who has information related to this case to please contact Dispatch at 925-646-2441, or Detective Gutierrez at 925-252-4095



Fatal shooting in Pittsburg City Hall parking lot 071423 Ronn Carter





ConFire & Pittsburg PD fatal shooting 1 071423 Ronn Carter

