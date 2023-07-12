Baycoin Beats perform at Prewett Family Park Thursday, July 13

First of four in the free Antioch Summer Concert Series

Baycoin Beats is a jazz soul fusion band that you will brag about for years. With their unique sound and style, Baycoin Beats is sure to keep you entertained all night long. Their music is a perfect blend of old and new, with a touch of class and sophistication. You can’t help but tap your feet and nod your head when you hear them play. They will perform a free concert near the park/playground next to the Antioch Water Park from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Prewett Family Par on Lone Tree Way in Antioch.

Plus, this week’s Food Truck Thursday at Prewett Family Park will be happening in conjunction with the City of Antioch’s Summer Concert Series. Foodie Crew will provide you with eight yummy food trucks from 5-9 p.m. and across the lot you can enjoy the live music. It’s gonna be a great time!! Spread the word and see you this Thursday, July 13th.

For more information on the concert series visit Antioch Summer Concert Series in July & August | Antioch Herald.



Foodie Crew 071323





Baycoin Beats at Prewett Park 071323

