Antioch teen dies from shootout during attempted robbery of Antioch man in Brentwood Friday night

Walnut Creek man also involved, arrested; victim who shot back not yet arrested

By Captain Walter O’Grodnick, Brentwood Police Department

On Friday, July 14, 2023 around 7:45 PM Brentwood Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Marjoram Drive for a shooting that just occurred. A preliminary investigation suggests two males exchanged gunfire, both were hit by gunfire and transported to local hospitals for treatment, one of which sustained serious injuries.

Others were detained on-scene as part of the investigation. This was an isolated incident with no apparent threat to public safety and the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

While a group of people were leaving a home on Chili Court in Brentwood, two suspects, a 17-year-old male resident of Antioch, and a 20-year-old male resident of Walnut Creek attempted to rob a 21-year-old male resident of Antioch, while all three were armed. All three exchanged gunfire on Marjoram Drive, striking the 17-year-old suspect and 21-year-old victim. The 20-year-old suspect was not injured. Three firearms were recovered at the scene.

The 21-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The teen later succumbed to his injuries.

The 20-year-old from Walnut Creek has been arrested but not the 21-year-old from Antioch, yet.

All names are being withheld at this time and there remains no threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is being released at this time. Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact Detective Inerbichler or Detective Goold at 925-809-7911. Callers may remain anonymous.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Brentwood Active Investigation shooting death

