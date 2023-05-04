One male shot, another killed during nine shootings in Antioch over past week

By Allen D. Payton

In response to a request for more information and details about the nine shootings in Antioch since last Thursday, April 27, 2023 Antioch Police Department PIO Ashley Crandell shared the following. One shooting took the life a 31-year-old man on Monday, as previously reported and another resulted in a non-life-threatening injury.

Case 23-3101 – 3400 block of Gentrytown Drive – 4/27/2023 – 9:53 am – bullet hole located in the gutter of a residence – no injuries.

Case 23-3113 – 20 block of Service Road – 4/27/2023 – 10:50 pm – a residence was shot at – no injuries.

Case 23-3135 – 5000 block of Deerspring Way – 4/28/2023 – 3:09 pm – shot fired in the air – no injuries.

Case 23-3139 – 4900 block of Parkgreen Circle near Knoll Park – 4/28/2023 – 7:37 pm – one male with one gunshot wound – non-life-threatening.

Case 23-3142 – Lone Tree Way and Putnam Street – 4/28/2023 – 7:24 pm – shell casing located – no victims or suspects – no injuries.

Case 23-3161 – 4900 Country Hills Drive – 4/29/2023 – 6:22 pm – a residence was shot at – no injuries.

Case 23-3191 – 900 block of W. 9th Street – 4/30/2023 – 10:38 pm – unknown person shooting in unknown direction – no injuries.

Case 23-3219 – 2700 Hillcrest Avenue – 5/1/2023 – 7:42 pm – Homicide. The identity of the man has not yet been released by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office.

Case 23-3245 – 4500 block of Buckeye Court – 5/2/2023 – 1:57 pm – residence was shot at – no injuries.