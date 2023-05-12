Fire in Antioch BART station parking lot destroys six cars
During possible attempted gas theft
By Allen D. Payton
According to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire), a fire in the Antioch BART parking lot on Thursday was extinguished after a total of six vehicles were extensively damaged. Con Fire crews, along with Antioch and BART police, responded. The fire appears to have been caused during an attempted gasoline theft. The incident remains under investigation.
Antioch BART Station parking lot fire L-ConFire R-Denise Cantrell
Antioch BART Station parking lot fire 3 ConFire
Antioch BART Station parking lot fire 1 ConFire