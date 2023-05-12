«
Fire in Antioch BART station parking lot destroys six cars

A fire in the Antioch BART station parking lot destroyed six cars in Thursday, May 11, 2023. Photos: Con Fire

During possible attempted gas theft

By Allen D. Payton

According to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire), a fire in the Antioch BART parking lot on Thursday was extinguished after a total of six vehicles were extensively damaged. Con Fire crews, along with Antioch and BART police, responded. The fire appears to have been caused during an attempted gasoline theft. The incident remains under investigation.

Photos: (L) ConFire (R) Denise Cantrell

