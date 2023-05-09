Antioch’s Paradise Skate Roller Rink reopens following repairs to flood damaged floor

The new floor at Paradise Skate Roller Rink is ready for skaters. Source: Paradise Skate

First session this Friday, May 12 at 5 p.m.

Following repairs to damage to the floor of the Paradise Skate caused by flooding during the winter storms, East County’s only roller rink will reopen this Friday, May 12.

A post on their Facebook page on Sunday reads: This is the announcement everyone has been waiting for.

We will be opening this coming Friday at 5 pm for our first session.

Friday May 12 – 5 pm to 7 pm, 8 pm to 10 pm

Saturday May 13 – Noon to 2 pm 3 pm to 5 pm, 9 pm to 11 pm

Sunday May 14 – Noon to 2 pm, 3 pm to 5 pm

The following week the Contra Costa County Fair is here.

Entrance to our Roller Rink is through the main fairgrounds.

Separate fee to enter the fair.

Our Artistic Club will be performing on Thursday May 18th at 6 pm and Saturday May 20th at 2 pm FREE to watch.

Our Derby Club will be performing on Friday May 19th at 6 pm and Saturday May 20th at 6 pm

Hours are noon to 9 pm Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Separate fee to skate.

See you then.

Paradise Skate is located inside the Contra Costa Event Park at 1201 W. 10th Street in Antioch. For more information call (925) 779-0200 or visit www.paradiseskate.com.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Paradise Skate Roller Rink new floor

