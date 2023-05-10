Antioch Police to hold annual community meeting on use of military equipment Thursday

The APD Rescue Vehicle, a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, is an example of military equipment periodically used by the department. Herald file photo.

By PIO Ashley Crandell, Antioch Police Department

On Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. the Antioch Police Department is hosting a community meeting pertaining to Assembly Bill (AB) 481 – Military Equipment Policy (#706) Annual Report.

This meeting allows the community the opportunity to discuss and ask questions regarding the annual military equipment report and the law enforcement agency’s funding, acquisition, or use of military equipment.

Please refer to the meeting’s agenda.



