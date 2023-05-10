Antioch Police to hold annual community meeting on use of military equipment Thursday
By PIO Ashley Crandell, Antioch Police Department
On Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. the Antioch Police Department is hosting a community meeting pertaining to Assembly Bill (AB) 481 – Military Equipment Policy (#706) Annual Report.
This meeting allows the community the opportunity to discuss and ask questions regarding the annual military equipment report and the law enforcement agency’s funding, acquisition, or use of military equipment.
Please refer to the meeting’s agenda.
