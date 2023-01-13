Thorpe calls special Friday the 13th afternoon meeting replacing Tuesday’s regular meeting he failed to attend

Antioch Council to consider 16% salary increase, hiring part-time secretaries for members; another cannabis business; reorganizing city departments, adding department head; but no performance evaluations for city manager, attorney

Barbanica said he won’t attend

“Jason Vorhees” not expected there, either

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe has called a special council meeting for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. replacing the regular meeting he chose to not attend on Tuesday night causing it to be adjourned by the two council members who did attend due to the lack of a quorum. (See related article)

However, Friday’s meeting does not include the Closed Session meeting items for the performance evaluations of the city manager and city attorney that were scheduled before the regular meeting on Tuesday.

Don’t worry, “Jason Vorhees” isn’t expected to attend the meeting. Nor will District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica, but not for the same reasons.

During the meeting the council will consider another cannabis business, reorganizing city departments, adding another new department head, a 16% salary increase and hiring part-time secretaries for council members. But because it’s a special meeting there will be no general public comments at the beginning or the end. Members of the public can still comment on the individual agenda items.

See complete agenda, here – https://www.antiochca.gov/fc/government/agendas/CityCouncil/2023/agendas/011323/011323.pdf



