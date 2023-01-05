Police investigate shooting of two in Antioch Tuesday

Seek help of nearby residents with surveillance cameras

By PIO Ashley Crandell, Antioch Police Support Services Division

On January 3, 2023, at approximately 2:17 pm, the Antioch Police Department Dispatch Center received a call reporting a person shot on Deer Valley Road near Asilomar Drive. Officers immediately responded and found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Through investigation, officers believed the female victim was not the intended target but was shot while driving through the area.

A second gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital reporting he had been shot near the same location. The male victim – who was believed to be the intended target – was found to have a gunshot wound to the leg and is also in stable condition.

Officers located multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar

Drive. Investigators are asking residents near Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive to check their surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident. There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email: rgerber@antiochca.gov. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: