Entertainment & Program

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Program – “Celebration to Freedom”

January 16, 2023 – 5:30 pm

​Welcome Min. Cheryl Eastman & Min. Gerald Brooks

Master of Ceremony Pastor Kirkland A. Smith, Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch

Words from Dr. King Darnell Pratcher

Musical Selections Ju Susan & My Company

Guest Speaker Dr. Lamont Francies, Delta Bay Church of Christ

Guest Recognition Pastor Kirkland A. Smith

Blacks in California Legislative Black Caucus Senator Steven Bradford (letter)

Guest Artist “Lift Every Voice” Randi Brooks

Guest Speaker Dr. Lakita Long, Author and Inspirational speaker

Guest Artist Terry Blinks

Spoken Word David Austin

Special Music Artist Maurice Griffin

Intermission Dr. King Videos (20 Minutes)

Special Award Anthony Randolph

Special Music Artist Maurice Griffin

Keynote Speaker Pastor Henry L. Perkins, First Baptist Church Pittsburg

For more information visit www.gracearmsofantioch.org/mlkjr



Share this:



MLK Day Grace Arms 01-16-23

