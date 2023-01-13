Martin Luther King, Jr. Day march & event in Antioch Monday, Jan. 16
Entertainment & Program
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Program – “Celebration to Freedom”
January 16, 2023 – 5:30 pm
Welcome Min. Cheryl Eastman & Min. Gerald Brooks
Master of Ceremony Pastor Kirkland A. Smith, Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch
Words from Dr. King Darnell Pratcher
Musical Selections Ju Susan & My Company
Guest Speaker Dr. Lamont Francies, Delta Bay Church of Christ
Guest Recognition Pastor Kirkland A. Smith
Blacks in California Legislative Black Caucus Senator Steven Bradford (letter)
Guest Artist “Lift Every Voice” Randi Brooks
Guest Speaker Dr. Lakita Long, Author and Inspirational speaker
Guest Artist Terry Blinks
Spoken Word David Austin
Special Music Artist Maurice Griffin
Intermission Dr. King Videos (20 Minutes)
Special Award Anthony Randolph
Special Music Artist Maurice Griffin
Keynote Speaker Pastor Henry L. Perkins, First Baptist Church Pittsburg
For more information visit www.gracearmsofantioch.org/mlkjr
