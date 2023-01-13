«
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day march & event in Antioch Monday, Jan. 16

Entertainment & Program

 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Program – “Celebration to Freedom”

January 16, 2023 – 5:30 pm

​Welcome                                                                       Min. Cheryl Eastman & Min. Gerald Brooks

Master of Ceremony                                                   Pastor Kirkland A. Smith, Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch

Words from Dr. King                                                 Darnell Pratcher

Musical Selections                                                      Ju Susan & My Company

Guest Speaker                                                             Dr. Lamont Francies, Delta Bay Church of Christ

Guest Recognition                                                      Pastor Kirkland A. Smith

Blacks in California Legislative Black Caucus      Senator Steven Bradford (letter)

Guest Artist                                                                 “Lift Every Voice” Randi Brooks

Guest Speaker                                                             Dr. Lakita Long, Author and Inspirational speaker

Guest Artist                                                                 Terry Blinks

Spoken Word                                                              David Austin

Special Music Artist                                                  Maurice Griffin

Intermission Dr. King Videos (20 Minutes)

 Special Award                                                            Anthony Randolph

Special Music Artist                                                   Maurice Griffin

Keynote Speaker                                                         Pastor Henry L.  Perkins, First Baptist Church Pittsburg

For more information visit www.gracearmsofantioch.org/mlkjr

