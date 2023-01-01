Hikers: Take the 6th Annual San Francisco Bay Area Six-Pack of Peaks Challenge™

Join the Challenge

The 6th Annual San Francisco Bay Area Six-Pack of Peaks Challenge™ is a self-paced hiking and trail running challenge up six iconic Bay Area mountains.

You choose whether you want to complete them in six days, six weeks or take the entire year. Set the schedule that works best for you.

The peaks include Mt. Umunhum – elevation 3,486 feet, Mt. Saint Helena – elevation 4,341 feet, Mt. Diablo – elevation 3,849 feet, Mt. Tamalpais – elevation 2,572 feet, Mt. Sizer – elevation 3,215 feet and Rose Peak – elevation 3,817 feet. Plus, new for 2023 a seventh peak, Berryessa Peak – elevation 3,041 feet.

You can climb them in order as you build your strength and endurance or mix it up. The choice is yours. Your registration will help support Big City Mountaineers, so you’ll be doing good for others with each peak you climb.

$50.00 Registration includes:

Welcome Packet with instructions on logging your hikes and personalizing your profile

Leave No Trace reference card

reference card 2023 Bay Area Hiker Tag

2023 NorCal Six-Pack of Peaks Challenge sticker pack

Access to the challenger-only hike log. Log your Six-Pack hikes and share photos on SocialHiker.net. Hike them solo, with friends, or with a group. Hike at your own pace and schedule, but hike them between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

Personalize profile to track your progress.

to track your progress. Earn virtual badges for each Six-Pack hike you complete. And you might pick-up a few surprise badges along the way!

for each Six-Pack hike you complete. And you might pick-up a few surprise badges along the way! Connect with other challengers. You can share hike logs, post photos and add comments in the activity stream.

You can share hike logs, post photos and add comments in the activity stream. Exclusive access to our challengers-only discussion forum where you can connect with other challengers and pick up advice for successfully hiking each of the six hikes.

Monthly gear giveaways

Peak reports and training tips

Hike and log all the Six-Pack peaks between January 1 and December 31, 2023 and you’ll earn the coveted Finisher Pin and a chance to win the grand prize in our gear giveaway.

This registration is for adults 18 years or older. If you are a parent or guardian registering a minor, click here.

For more details and to register for the challenge visit https://socialhiker.net/six-pack-peaks-challenge/san-francisco-bay-area/.



Bay Area Six-Pack of Peaks Challenge logo & map

