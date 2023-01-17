Dispute leads to shooting death of Pittsburg man in Antioch Tuesday

Police seek unknown suspect in city’s first homicide of the year at shopping center where Thorpe blamed property and business owners for crime

By Ashley Crandell, PIO, Antioch Police Department

On January 17, 2023, at approximately 10:45 am, the Antioch Police Department Dispatch Center received multiple calls regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store (formerly Quik Stop) located at 1108 Sycamore Drive in the Sycamore Square shopping center. The callers advised there was someone shot at the location. Officers immediately responded and located a male in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound. The 25-year-old Pittsburg resident was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau responded and took over the investigation. Through their investigation, they learned prior to the shooting there was a dispute that ensued between the victim and the suspect. The suspect shot the victim and fled the scene. It is unknown if he fled on foot or in a vehicle. There is no known information for the suspect, but this was a targeted incident, and the public is not at risk.

Sycamore Square is the site of a press conference by Mayor Lamar Thorpe, last year at which he blamed the property and business owners for the crime problem in the shopping center. That was following District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker’s request for four more police officers for the Sycamore neighborhood. But the mayor refused to place the request on a council meeting agenda, instead opting to support overtime for existing officers. (See related article)

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Detective Cox at jcox@antiochca.gov. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



