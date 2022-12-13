Torres-Walker is Antioch’s new mayor pro tem

She, Wilson given oaths of office Tuesday night

By Allen D. Payton

Following the oaths of office for District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker and District 4 Councilwoman Monica Wilson, during the Antioch City Council meeting Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Torres-Walker was appointed the city’s next mayor pro tem. For now, pending the outcome of the ballot recount in the District 1 election which began Tuesday morning, she will serve in the position for the coming year.

Even though Wilson had a higher percent of the vote, she has previously served as mayor pro tem and according to city ordinance, she can’t serve in the position again until all other council members have had the opportunity.

“I’m very proud of you,” Mayor Lamar Thorpe said to Torres-Walker.

Then, on a motion by District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock and seconded by outgoing Mayor Pro Tem and District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica the council voted 5-0 to appoint her. The mayor pro tem serves in the place of the mayor when absent from meetings or out of town. Torres-Walker will also serve as the alternate to Thorpe at the monthly Mayor’s Conference.



