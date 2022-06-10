THE DEATH OF TRIBOULET (a COMEDY)

By The Drama Factory

THE DEATH OF TRIBOULET (a COMEDY) written and Directed by Max Ballesteros

Come audition for the new Drama Factory play Shakespeare wishes he’d written!

Join Triboulet, the court jester to France, in his own Comedy of Errors as he tries to save the king from certain death, all the while hoping to save his own life in the process!

Free event

January 17 6:00pm – 8:00pm

January 18 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Nick Rodriguez Theatre

213 F Street, Antioch

Open to all, Adult / Teen

No fee production

Cast and Crew, no-pre-casting

Auditions are held in a “cattle call” style. You just show up on either date listed, fill out a form for us, we take your picture and in you go! The Director will have you do a cold read from a sheet of provided material and maybe do a little improv. It is all pretty quick and easy.

Currently we are requiring all participants to be vaccinated against covid and we do wear masks through our rehearsal run.

Rehearsals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

Please see the website for more information – or just return e-mail us here and we’ll try to answer any of your questions.

We hope to see YOU and YOUR FRIENDS and FAMILY there!!

The Drama Factory is an inclusive non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing quality arts programming to the community. We are not affiliated with any other theatre group.

Please Come Join Us!!!!!

The Drama Factory is a 501(c)3 non-profit company and all contributions are tax deductible. www.facebook.com/thedramafactory/



