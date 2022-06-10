Donations of warm blankets requested; Friend of Animal Services sponsoring all adoption fees until Dec. 31

Please join Antioch Friends of Animal Services President and Founder, Barbara Sobalvarro for cookies and punch, as we celebrate Home for the Holidays in the lobby of Antioch Animal Services on Saturday, December 17th from 1 to 3pm, 300 L Street in Antioch, adjacent to the Antioch Police Department.

We ask that you consider bringing a warm blanket for our animal friends to help keep them warm in the shelter!!

Our local shelter is bursting at the seams with amazing dogs and cats who would love nothing more than a family to call their own! In order to encourage adoption, we are sponsoring all adoption fees through the end of December, which includes spay/neuter, microchip and shots. Please view available pets at 24petconnect.com and call the shelter directly at (925) 779-6989 to make an appointment to meet the animal and adopt.

If you are unable to adopt, but would like to assist the animals, please consider a donation from the Antioch Animal Services Amazon Wishlist.



FOAS Home for the Holidays 12-17-22

