Ghost gun seized following Christmas night dispute in Antioch

Another illegal firearm off the streets due to our officers’ diligent work.

On Christmas, officers responded to Worrell Road for a dispute. While walking up to a residence associated to the incident, they noticed a male asleep in a vehicle outside the residence.

Officer Kawalya, who has been a police officer for less than six months, noticed the male was holding a firearm! Officer Kawalya and Officer Marques were able to wake the male safely and de-escalate the situation. The male put the firearm down and was safely detained.

The firearm was a “ghost” gun with no serial number and therefore could not be registered.

The situations officers face are often rapidly evolving and can be very dangerous. We commend Officers Kawalya and Marques for their good work and their dedication to keeping the citizens of Antioch safe.



