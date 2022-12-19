Bonafide Sisterhood holds third annual Christmas toy giveaway in Antioch

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch-based Bonafide Sisterhood gave some early assistance to Santa Claus by holding their annual Christmas toy giveaway for residents in the Sycamore Drive neighborhood on Monday night Dec. 19, 2022.

“Each child gets two items in the first go around to make sure everyone gets something,” said Executive Director Tonyia ‘Nina’ Carter. “Then if there are more toys remaining families can return and get more.”

They also raffled off several bikes.

This was the organization’s third year holding the event. About six volunteers helped including one dressed as Santa Claus.

“I just want to say thank you to the community for supporting the effort,” Carter said. “I give a special shout out to Sandra White, Tammy Scott and Moms Demand Action who donated toys and to our volunteers.”

The Bonafide Sisterhood is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides much-needed resources to challenging communities. Focusing on redirecting, rebuilding, and preventing gang and gun violence by supporting families through life’s challenges by connecting them to Community-Based Life Coaches that will help them connect the dots along their healing journey and advocate for their well-being.

To learn more about the organization and to support their efforts visit www.bonafidesisterhood.org.



Bonafied Sisterhood toy giveaway 6 12-19-22





Bonafied Sisterhood toy giveaway 5 12-19-22





Bonafied Sisterhood toy giveaway 4 12-19-22





Bonafied Sisterhood toy giveaway 3 12-19-22





Bonafied Sisterhood toy giveaway 2 12-19-22





Bonafied Sisterhood toy giveaway 1 12-19-22

