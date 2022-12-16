Part of annual international competition

All boys and girls ages 8 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. Age eligibility is determined by the age of the contestant as of January 1, 2023. Proof of age is required (please bring a copy of your birth certificate).

The competitions will be held on January 13, 2023, at Giovannoni Parish Center, 21 East 15th St., Antioch.

Free Throw Championship

Ages 8-11 Registration at 5:30pm Competition begins at 6:00pm

Ages 12-14 Registration at 6:30pm Competition begins after 8 to 11-year-old competitors are done

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, and jurisdictional competitions. International champions are announced by the Knights of Columbus international headquarters based on scores from the jurisdiction-level competitions.

For more information contact: Wayne Steffen 925.890.0119 or Mike Hayes 925.565.4482

Council #3265 in Antioch is one of 17,000 Knights of Columbus councils that make up the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Founded in 1882 to assist working-class and immigrant Catholics in the United States, today the approximately two million members of the Knights put their faith into action through a broad range of charitable causes locally, nationally and internationally with financial contributions and hands-on service.



