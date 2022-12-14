«
»

14 students honor their Antioch voice teacher battling cancer this Christmas with music video

Source: YouTube video screenshot.

Nuhad Levasseur from her LinkedIn profile.

By Justin Llamas

Our amazing voice teacher, Nuhad Levasseur, is fighting cancer. And we believe she’ll win. This video is dedicated to Nuhad, a woman who has changed us all for the better. Merry Christmas!

In the Light Voice Studio students, in singing order:

Christina Jardine

Lauren Mariscal

David Morgan

Stevie Rae Stephens

Mikayla Thompson

Christian Abrojena

Jessica Montez

Hailey Schneider

Stephen Morgan

Justin Llamas (me)

Marcus Delgado

Ashley Morgan

Ali Travis

Brian Joksch (no solo, seen in second chorus)

Levasseur has owned In The Light Voice Studio since 1992, first in Antioch and now, in Marietta, Georgia where her family moved last year. She previously sang in the choir and performed solos at Golden Hills Community Church in Brentwood.

