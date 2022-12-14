14 students honor their Antioch voice teacher battling cancer this Christmas with music video
By Justin Llamas
Our amazing voice teacher, Nuhad Levasseur, is fighting cancer. And we believe she’ll win. This video is dedicated to Nuhad, a woman who has changed us all for the better. Merry Christmas!
In the Light Voice Studio students, in singing order:
Christina Jardine
Lauren Mariscal
David Morgan
Stevie Rae Stephens
Mikayla Thompson
Christian Abrojena
Jessica Montez
Hailey Schneider
Stephen Morgan
Justin Llamas (me)
Marcus Delgado
Ashley Morgan
Ali Travis
Brian Joksch (no solo, seen in second chorus)
Levasseur has owned In The Light Voice Studio since 1992, first in Antioch and now, in Marietta, Georgia where her family moved last year. She previously sang in the choir and performed solos at Golden Hills Community Church in Brentwood.
