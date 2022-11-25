In the midst of the recession in 2010 American Express created Small Business Saturday® on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

In 2011, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of Small Business Saturday, and officials in all 50 states participate. It even gets a shout-out from the president of the United States.

You might not realize it, but every time you pick up a cup of coffee from your favorite neighborhood cafe or buy a gift from a local family- owned store, you’re shopping small and making a difference. By shopping in Antioch your money stays in town and the sales tax dollars help pay for city services.

Small Business Saturday continues to be an annual holiday shopping tradition including in Antioch’s historic downtown Rivertown – just one part of the larger Shop Small Movement that supports small businesses every day and everywhere. Rivertown is located between A and L Streets and W. 10th Street north to the river. Directions: from Highway 4 take A Street, G Street or L Street north.

So, this Saturday, Nov. 26 shop local, Shop Small®, shop Rivertown and enjoy lunch or dinner at one of the many restaurants in the Rivertown Dining District.

To learn more about American Express’ support for Small Business Saturday click here.



Small Business Saturday 2022





Rivertown Small Business Saturday top

