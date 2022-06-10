Aspire Visual & Performing Arts Academy is performing at the Pittsburg High Creative Arts Building on Saturday, December 10 with a cast of some 100 scholars, grades Kindergarten to 12th grade from across Contra Costa County for our annual holiday production of Joy – The Urban Nutcracker! This urban take on the classic ballet, The Nutcracker, is a fun filled, colorful and moving, holiday production that includes singing, dancing and acting.

Tickets available at joytheurbannutcracker.eventbrite.com.



