Performances of Joy – The Urban Nutcracker in Pittsburg Dec. 10

Aspire Visual & Performing Arts Academy is performing at the Pittsburg High Creative Arts Building on Saturday, December 10 with a cast of some 100 scholars, grades Kindergarten to 12th grade from across Contra Costa County for our annual holiday production of Joy – The Urban Nutcracker!  This urban take on the classic ballet, The Nutcracker, is a fun filled, colorful and moving, holiday production that includes singing, dancing and acting.

Tickets available at joytheurbannutcracker.eventbrite.com.

 

