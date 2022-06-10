John Muir Land Trust to hold Winter Festival Dec. 10
YOU’RE INVITED
Join John Muir Land Trust at Family Harvest Farm for our Winter Festival on Saturday, December 10, 11 am – 3 pm.
Get outside and celebrate the holiday season with the whole family! Festivities include:
- Educational farm tour
- Wreathmaking workshops
- Food trucks, free hot cocoa and cider
- Free Facepainting
- Music by DJ Kendo and The Fresh Crew
- Holiday toy drive for foster youth*
The event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!
UPDATE: At this time, all wreathmaking workshops are full.
*Please bring unwrapped gifts and gift certificates for children and youth in foster care ages 5-21 years old to the event or send to: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Contra Costa County, 2151 Salvio Street, Suite 295, Concord, CA 94520.
Located in Pittsburg, CA, Family Harvest Farm is a program of John Muir Land Trust that employs transition age foster youth as apprentices and leaders in the community. Through on-the-job training in organic farming, the farm provides a healthy, nurturing environment for program participants and affordable, high-quality food for the community.
To register click here.
