YOU’RE INVITED

Join John Muir Land Trust at Family Harvest Farm for our Winter Festival on Saturday, December 10, 11 am – 3 pm.

Get outside and celebrate the holiday season with the whole family! Festivities include:

Educational farm tour

Wreathmaking workshops

Food trucks, free hot cocoa and cider

Free Facepainting

Music by DJ Kendo and The Fresh Crew

Holiday toy drive for foster youth*

The event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!

UPDATE: At this time, all wreathmaking workshops are full.

*Please bring unwrapped gifts and gift certificates for children and youth in foster care ages 5-21 years old to the event or send to: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Contra Costa County, 2151 Salvio Street, Suite 295, Concord, CA 94520.

Located in Pittsburg, CA, Family Harvest Farm is a program of John Muir Land Trust that employs transition age foster youth as apprentices and leaders in the community. Through on-the-job training in organic farming, the farm provides a healthy, nurturing environment for program participants and affordable, high-quality food for the community.

To register click here.



Share this:



JMLT Winter Festival sponsors





John Muir Land Trust logo small





JMLT Winter Festival art

