Following struggle with police two men arrested in Antioch with stolen gun, drugs

Older suspect has history of arrests dating to 2013 including kidnapping, rape; younger is former Antioch High football player

By Antioch Police Department

On Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8, 2022, Antioch Police officers were patrolling the Sycamore Square shopping center when a 30-year-old male was contacted. As officers continued their investigation, it was discovered that the male was armed, and a brief struggle ensued during which time the loaded firearm was found concealed on his person.

During this tense and chaotic incident, a second male subject attempted to interfere in the arrest and also found himself in police custody. The firearm depicted in the photograph was discovered to be previously reported as stolen to Antioch PD as well from a separate incident.

We are happy to report no one was hurt during this scary encounter, and the male arrested will be spending some time in the county jail. Harrison was arrested for burglary and grand theft.

According to Antioch Police PIO Darryl Saffold the suspects are Angelito Harrison, age 30 and Mason Lenard, age 24 from Antioch.

According to localcrimenews.com Harrison has a history of arrests dating back to 2013, first in Oakland by Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputies the for 207(A) – kidnapping 211 – robbery, 236 – false imprisonment by violence, 261(A)(2) – forcible rape, 266I(A)(2) – pandering by encouraging, 289(A) – rape by foreign object and 496(A) – receiving or concealing stolen property. He was arrested, again in 2021 by Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputies for 4573.8 – possession of drugs or alcohol while in prison or jail.

Harrison was also arrested in August of this year by Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputies for 211 – robbery, 243(D) – battery with serious bodily injury, 3056 – felony parole violation, 496(A) – receiving or concealing stolen property and 245(A)(4) – assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily harm.

According to MaxPreps, Lenard is a 2017 graduate of Antioch High School where he played football for the JV team during the 2014-15 season. According to localcrimenews.com he was previously arrested in 2017 twice by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Deputies, first in August for 148(A)(1) – resisting / obstructing / delaying a peace officer, 496D(A) – receiving stolen property – motor vehicle and 594(B)(1) – vandalism of $5,000 or more. He was arrested, again that October on an outstanding warrant.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



