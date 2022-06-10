Antioch police arrest three, seize illegal guns, weed, cash at Brentwood home

Including ghost gun during warrant search in violence reduction investigation

By Antioch Police Department

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, APD officers and Special Operations Unit detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in Brentwood related to an ongoing drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession investigation. During the search, detectives located four semi-auto pistols (one of which was a P80 ghost gun), one rifle, numerous 30 round magazines, a THC lab, several pounds of marijuana, Xanax and numerous other prescription pills, and over $10,000 (which was asset seized).

Three individuals were arrested in connection with this incident and the case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

Do you have information on drug trafficking or other crimes occurring in our city? You can text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH. Thanks for helping us keep OUR community safe!

guns ammo drugs 112222 APD

