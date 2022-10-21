Voter registration deadline for the General Election is Monday

In order to be sent an Official Ballot by mail; voters can still register in person until and on Election Day

By Dawn Kruger, Civic Outreach/Engagement Specialist, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department

Debi Cooper, County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters, reminds voters that the close of registration for the upcoming November 8, 2022 General Election is Monday, October 24th. “This is the deadline for voters to register in order to be sent an Official Ballot by mail. After this date, voters can still register, but they will be required to register and vote in person.”

Register to Vote:

Voters can conveniently register to vote online at https://registertovote.ca.gov or complete a voter registration card, which is available at most post offices, city halls, and libraries throughout the County. Online registration must be completed before midnight on October 24th. Paper registration cards must be postmarked by October 24th.

To be eligible to vote in this election, a registered voter must be a U.S. Citizen, at least 18 years of age by Election Day, a resident of the state, and not currently serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony. You must update your registration if you have moved, legally changed your name, or changed your party.

Be sure you are registered! Check your voter registration status online at www.contracostavote.gov by clicking on the “My Voting Information” button.

After October 24th, there is not sufficient time to mail and return ballots, so voters will be required to register and vote in person at; the Elections Division in Martinez, one of the County’s early voting sites, or a polling place on Election Day. Cooper’s advice: “Register early so you will receive a ballot in the mail. If you choose to vote in-person, having a current registration will speed up the process at your polling place on Election Day.”



Voter Registration Deadline art

